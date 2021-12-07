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NASED Deception and Fraud
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1 view • December 07, 2021
This is a dig on The National Association of State Election Directors and what they are about!
https://rumble.com/vpr3v8-wisconsin-2020.html (Wisconsin2020 Video)
https://www.nased.org/
https://www.nased.org/board
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WAf3_yrND0&;list=PL8m59Q3Y6Z_3dCADFE4Rkxy5WacrkwRTs
https://workelections.com/about/
https://developmentseed.org/blog/2021-03-18-ai-enabling-school-mapping
https://www.unicefusa.org/
https://www.unicefusa.org/supporters/organizations/foundations
https://www.unicefusa.org/supporters/organizations/companies
https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/democracy-works/
https://www.democracy.works/our-funders
https://teaparty.org/caught-on-video-wisconsin-election-commission-admitted-it-told-election-officials-to-break-the-law-before-and-after-the-2020-election-471899/
https://www.nased.org/corporate-affiliates
https://www.nass.org/membership (Video Soon)
https://rumble.com/vpr3v8-wisconsin-2020.html (Wisconsin2020 Video)
https://www.nased.org/
https://www.nased.org/board
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WAf3_yrND0&;list=PL8m59Q3Y6Z_3dCADFE4Rkxy5WacrkwRTs
https://workelections.com/about/
https://developmentseed.org/blog/2021-03-18-ai-enabling-school-mapping
https://www.unicefusa.org/
https://www.unicefusa.org/supporters/organizations/foundations
https://www.unicefusa.org/supporters/organizations/companies
https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/democracy-works/
https://www.democracy.works/our-funders
https://teaparty.org/caught-on-video-wisconsin-election-commission-admitted-it-told-election-officials-to-break-the-law-before-and-after-the-2020-election-471899/
https://www.nased.org/corporate-affiliates
https://www.nass.org/membership (Video Soon)
Keywords
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