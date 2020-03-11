1. Coming Financial Crisis, Retirement Funds Crash, Gold Value Up, Trump to be Blamed

Video was created Jan 3rd 2018. (Have original). I take screenshots of all my videos to show date recordings. The event the Elitist used wasn't given then, but now we know they used the COVID-19. Many more video to come. Jesus said - Sadly however, for many, it will be realized too late, and untold numbers will suffer the consequences of living a life without having given total commitment to Me. They will not be able to discern truth from lies, or the displays of the supernatural that are caused by satan from the true moves of My Spirit across the earth in My chosen ones.