Disturbing security camera footage showed the horrific moment a 29-year-old woman was run over by an Amazon delivery van before the driver took off and left her motionless in the street.
The Amazon worker is accused of hitting the woman on Tuesday just before 9:30 p.m. in a suburb of Baltimore, Md.
The woman was crossing the street at the intersection of E. Pratt and S. Chester Street when the dark blue Amazon van, which had stopped at the red street light, drove forward when they had the green signal.