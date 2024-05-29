The Moho





May 21, 2024





My Heart Was Broken Seeing This Heartbreaking Scene, I Promised I'd Never Leave Her Again





Meet Pinguica! Pinguica is a homeless dog...

More precisely, I don't know where she came from.





Rescuer: Huellita con Causa IAP

Donate:

🔸🔸¿CÓMO AYUDAR?🔸🔸

🔹DEPÓSITO EN OXXO;

4152 3138 3846 9950





🔹BANORTE

HUELLITA CON CAUSA, IAP

Cuenta: 0831423982

CLABE: 072730008314239825





🔹BANCOMER

HUELLITA CON CAUSA, IAP

Cuenta: 0193945987

CLABE:012730001939459872

Paypal: solo ingresa al Link

https://www.paypal.me/huellitaconcausa









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0A1j7Ymf7M