Bankruptcy: House Republicans MASSIVELY Increase Military Spending Bill

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
House Republicans have stepped up to Donald Trump's plate just weeks after Trump announced a trillion dollar military budget for the first time. Mike Johnson's House Republicans ADDED another $150 billion to push the official spending bill over the trillion dollar mark. That's ten thousand dollars PER FAMILY going to the military-industrial complex. Also today: Is the Ukraine mineral deal on or off?