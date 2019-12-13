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Gedankencrescendo [Rant] - Opferkultur | Zorn | Doppelmoral | Heuchelei | Über die eigenen Schwächen
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13 views • December 13, 2019
Aufgrund meiner monotonen Stimme wurde mir dazu geraten, mich in Rage zu reden. Dabei ist mir so einiges in den Sinn gekommen.
Meine Aussagen sind recht allgemein gehalten, sodass sich niemand direkt angesprochen fühlen muss.
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_____________________________________
Quellen:
Outro-Musik: Kansas - Carry On My Wayward Son
Bilder:
https://www.pexels.com
https://memebase.com
https://pixabay.com
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pexels.com
Auftragsarbeiten
Video-Ausschnitte:
Dexter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdSESVlP-t0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zItgMDpXMAs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gv_OCEZ-U6s
Meine Aussagen sind recht allgemein gehalten, sodass sich niemand direkt angesprochen fühlen muss.
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_____________________________________
Quellen:
Outro-Musik: Kansas - Carry On My Wayward Son
Bilder:
https://www.pexels.com
https://memebase.com
https://pixabay.com
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pexels.com
Auftragsarbeiten
Video-Ausschnitte:
Dexter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdSESVlP-t0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zItgMDpXMAs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gv_OCEZ-U6s
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