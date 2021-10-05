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Whistle-blower lawsuit. (mirrored)
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30 views • October 05, 2021
Attorney Files Lawsuit Against CDC Based on “Sworn Declaration” from Whistleblower Claiming 45,000 Deaths are Reported to VAERS – All Within 3 Days of COVID-19 Shots
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