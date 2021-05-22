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America’s Frontline Doctors publishes video linking covid vaccine push to increased mortality
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41 views • May 22, 2021
Principia Scientific International - Published on May 21, 2021
To help people better understand the effects of these injections, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) put out a video that illustrates how increased mortality is being seen everywhere in the world where Covid jabs are being widely administered.
To help people better understand the effects of these injections, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) put out a video that illustrates how increased mortality is being seen everywhere in the world where Covid jabs are being widely administered.
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