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Covid 19: Nasal Swabbing EXPOSED
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424 views • April 30, 2021
Yesterday the world leading virologist Geert Vanden Bossche, who is the authority on vaccines and worked with Bill Gates sent a letter to every important person in the world telling them to stop giving the covid vaccine to the people of the world because it changes the DNA forever and the person passes it to their children who will suffer with mutations, two head, six legs, And the man who created the PCR test said that Faucci should be charged with crime against humanity.
https://mobile.twitter.com/gvdbossche/status/1368232172872732675
https://mobile.twitter.com/gvdbossche/status/1368232172872732675
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