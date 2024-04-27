As of April 26, 2024, the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to deteriorate rapidly in the Avdiivka direction of the front. Over the past few days, the Russian army has taken control of three strategically important settlements - Ocheretino, Novobakhmutovka, and Solovyovo. Moreover, Russian troops also penetrated the outskirts of such settlements as Arkhangelskoye and Novokalinovo. Meanwhile, the Pentagon decided to save the remaining 22 units of Abrams tanks by evacuating them to the rear. No matter how funny it may sound but the war in Ukraine is over for these remaining US Abrams tanks....................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/