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What is An Extreme Patriot?
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30 views • June 03, 2021
Here are some of the links I used however there are many more out there for you to dig on. Start tunneling now and make videos on what you find. America needs you to help get the truth out there.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/bishopgarrison/
https://www.humanrightsfirst.org/biography/bishop-garrison
https://www.revolver.news/2021/05/bishop-garrison-pentagon-hatchet-man/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nikole_Hannah-Jones
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/08/who_is_behind_the_1619_project.html
https://drrichswier.com/2019/08/25/new-york-times-1619-project-the-macarthur-foundation-and-eugenics/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lloyd_Austin
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tenet_Healthcare
https://www.nucor.com/industries-served/
https://pineislandcp.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/bishopgarrison/
https://www.humanrightsfirst.org/biography/bishop-garrison
https://www.revolver.news/2021/05/bishop-garrison-pentagon-hatchet-man/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nikole_Hannah-Jones
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/08/who_is_behind_the_1619_project.html
https://drrichswier.com/2019/08/25/new-york-times-1619-project-the-macarthur-foundation-and-eugenics/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lloyd_Austin
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tenet_Healthcare
https://www.nucor.com/industries-served/
https://pineislandcp.com/
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