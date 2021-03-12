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Come Sow Some Sweet Pea Seeds With Me In The Garden Greenhouse
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70 views • March 12, 2021
I sow anywhere from January to April in a heated greenhouse, at about 10/15 °C Day and Night. Once germinated I lower the temperature to about 5/10°C. If weather is mild no heat will be required but plenty of light will be required.
I don`t soak or chit my sweet peas 1st.
I use clear plastic cups that last for years so i can see the roots easily.
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I don`t soak or chit my sweet peas 1st.
I use clear plastic cups that last for years so i can see the roots easily.
If you like this video please thumbs up or subscribe for more content like this.
Thank You So Much For Your Continued Support.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/MyRubyCountry
If you would like to help support our work: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=50992662
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