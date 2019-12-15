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⛔TORONTO TAXED TO DEATH !!!🔥🔥
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
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56 views • December 15, 2019
🔴Already burdened by the rising costs of rent, wages and inventory in Toronto, small and independent businesses are struggling to survive after years under a tax system they are calling unfair and perverse.
“It’s killing the heart of Toronto,” said Frédéric Geisweiller, owner of Le Sélect, a French bistro on Wellington Street West.

Geisweiller has seen his property taxes spike enormously. In 2006, the owner of the popular restaurant was paying $31,000 annually. That number has since jumped to $204,000.

“There’s no relief in sight, it keeps going up,” said Geisweiller.

If nothing changes, he predicts he will paying $310,000 in the next four years – which will be completely unsustainable, he says, even for a successful business like his that has been a staple in the community for decades.DECLAIMER - WE DO NOT OFFER OR GIVE FINANCIAL ADVICE !
AS I ALWAYS SAY - DO YOUR RESEARCH - AND ASK LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
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property taxproperty taxestoronto property taxvancouver property tax
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