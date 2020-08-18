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Human 2.0? A Wake Up Call for the World
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14 views • August 18, 2020
Link to original YouTube post:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywuCRVJVDqs
Absolutely the most concise, clear and compelling video on all the dangers this coming “vaccine” includes. For anyone who may not yet fully appreciate the depth & scope of understanding how this “vaccine” will change you as a human and as an individual.
Everything in this video has been verified by other doctors, microbiologist, journalists, etc. We are now in the CHALLENGE of our lifetimes. The Globalists want our souls and our bodies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywuCRVJVDqs
Absolutely the most concise, clear and compelling video on all the dangers this coming “vaccine” includes. For anyone who may not yet fully appreciate the depth & scope of understanding how this “vaccine” will change you as a human and as an individual.
Everything in this video has been verified by other doctors, microbiologist, journalists, etc. We are now in the CHALLENGE of our lifetimes. The Globalists want our souls and our bodies.
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