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What Is Sustainable Development? (MIRRORED)
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202 views • October 27, 2020
What Is Sustainable Development? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel corbettreport at:-
https://youtu.be/_ofmAGaMfkA
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=24543
We've all heard of "sustainable development," but what does it actually mean? Is it really about protecting the earth, or is it just another tool for foisting an agenda of carbon eugenics and technocracy? Join us this week on The Corbett Report as we rip off the green mask of the oiligarchs and expose the 2030 Agenda for what it really is.
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed
Mirrored from You Tube channel corbettreport at:-
https://youtu.be/_ofmAGaMfkA
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=24543
We've all heard of "sustainable development," but what does it actually mean? Is it really about protecting the earth, or is it just another tool for foisting an agenda of carbon eugenics and technocracy? Join us this week on The Corbett Report as we rip off the green mask of the oiligarchs and expose the 2030 Agenda for what it really is.
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed
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