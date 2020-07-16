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Nurse Danika Bueno Explains Exactly Why Wearing Face Masks Is a BAD IDEA!
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89 views • July 16, 2020
In this video Nurse Danika Bueno explains exactly why earing that mask is not protecting you and is ineffective against viruses. More importantly, your body has several ways to expel waste or toxins, one of which is exhalation. By breathing into a mask you are re- inhaling the very toxins and co2 the body is trying to get rid of and by doing so you put your body into acidosis, creating protons which de-oxygenate instead of electrons which oxygenate. In other words you are suffocating yourself and actually lowering your immune system.
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