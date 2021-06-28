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5 Section DIY Microgreens Grower - Wicking Method
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42 views • June 28, 2021
This video goes through the steps for making DIY home microgreens growing systems. These systems look great and work even better. They are easy to make and inexpensive. Please visit the blog page for details about the supplies you will need to make this grower or to purchase one from me. Let's remember that when purchasing from an affiliate link you are supporting the income of this small business. When you get there sign up for future notifications of blog posts. Happy planting!
https://cansowgrow.com/5-section-wicking-party-tray/
https://cansowgrow.com/5-section-wicking-party-tray/
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