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How is America Doing on Racism? Grade A - NOT Racist- only the Radical Left + Far Right Are
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45 views • December 23, 2020
Many Americans claim the US is a soooo racist, but it's really not. Most hate crimes are fake and manufactured. The only racism that exists are on the Radical Left + Far Right. It is promoted by the media continually, and the radical left seeks to destroy the wisdom of Martin Luther King Jr.
#racism #americanracism #equality
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#racism #americanracism #equality
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