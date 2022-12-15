Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The True Story of the Surprising Person That Sister Faustina Saw In Purgatory!
53 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Dec 14, 2022


Saint Sister Faustina was blessed with many mystical experiences. One such powerful experience that touched her deeply was when Our Lord took her to visit the poor suffering souls in purgatory. She was extremely touched by these souls but surprised by one person in particular that she saw in purgatory.

Source: Church Pop


Music: 'Filaments' [Classical Crossover CC-BY] - Scott Buckley


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8HkHlI11p0

Keywords
mysticchristjesuschristianreligioncatholicsufferingpurgatorytrue storyst faustinaour lordsurprising person

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket