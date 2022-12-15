The True Story of the Surprising Person That Sister Faustina Saw In Purgatory!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Dec 14, 2022
Saint Sister Faustina was blessed with many mystical experiences. One such powerful experience that touched her deeply was when Our Lord took her to visit the poor suffering souls in purgatory. She was extremely touched by these souls but surprised by one person in particular that she saw in purgatory.
Source: Church Pop
Music: 'Filaments' [Classical Crossover CC-BY] - Scott Buckley
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8HkHlI11p0
