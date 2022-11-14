Create New Account
PTPA (WAR ROOM Ep 162): Supersonic jet, N. Korea Denies, Brooklyn Nets
320 views
Pull The Pin Already
Published 14 days ago |

Pull the Pin Already (WAR ROOM Ep 162): Jim and Nate discuss various headlines found in today’s media. Opinions are based on personal experience and not from the content of the article, unless someone has happened to read it. What’s your take on the opinions and concerns expressed during the show? Let them know by discussing your own views in the comments below. If you like what they have to say click the like button below and share this video with your friends. Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell for future episodes.**Subscribe on Rumble or one of our other media platforms and forget ScrewTube**


www.pullthepinalready.com


