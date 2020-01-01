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Hillary Clinton Was Given 6 Warnings
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99 views • January 01, 2020
January 1st, 2020 - Judicial Watch is having a difficult time with Federal courts by [them] still refusing to make Hillary testify in court UNDER OATH. Even under Trump, they're protecting her lies to Congress about stealing State Department records and destroying her subpoenaed phone records. Why? Could it be because Obama is heavily involved?
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