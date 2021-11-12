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Pfizer Secretly Added HEART ATTACK DRUG to Children’s COVID Vaccines!
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128 views • November 12, 2021
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Advisory Committee that voted 17-0 to approve the jabs for children as young as 5 was notified that the children’s formulation of the drug contains tromethamine (Tris), a chemical that reduces blood acidity and stabilizes people who have suffered a heart attack (not approved for kids).
“To provide a vaccine with an improved stability profile, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use in children 5-11 years of age uses tromethamine (Tris) buffer instead of the phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) as used in the previous formulation and excludes sodium chloride and potassium chloride.”
This “new formulation,” the document further reads, must be stored at a different temperature than the adult version of the injection.
Without so much as a second thought concerning this ingredient change, the FDA granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for this new drug to be administered to children as young as five.
This FDA briefing document was titled “EUA amendment request for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in children 5 through 11 years of age,” and was given to the advisory committee prior to its vote.
* Sources: https://banned.video/ & https://reesereport.com/
* More Info:
The Expose UK, "Why has Pfizer changed the formulation of its Covid-19 Vaccine for Children to include an ingredient that stabilises people suffering a Heart Attack?" - https://theexpose.uk/2021/11/01/pfizer-adds-ingredient-to-vaccine-for-kids-that-treats-heart-attacks/
FDA, "EUA amendment request for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use
in children 5 through 11 years of age" - https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/download
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* How to recover from the vaccine: https://vaxx.free2shine.net/recovering-from-the-vaccine/
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
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* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
“To provide a vaccine with an improved stability profile, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use in children 5-11 years of age uses tromethamine (Tris) buffer instead of the phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) as used in the previous formulation and excludes sodium chloride and potassium chloride.”
This “new formulation,” the document further reads, must be stored at a different temperature than the adult version of the injection.
Without so much as a second thought concerning this ingredient change, the FDA granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for this new drug to be administered to children as young as five.
This FDA briefing document was titled “EUA amendment request for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in children 5 through 11 years of age,” and was given to the advisory committee prior to its vote.
* Sources: https://banned.video/ & https://reesereport.com/
* More Info:
The Expose UK, "Why has Pfizer changed the formulation of its Covid-19 Vaccine for Children to include an ingredient that stabilises people suffering a Heart Attack?" - https://theexpose.uk/2021/11/01/pfizer-adds-ingredient-to-vaccine-for-kids-that-treats-heart-attacks/
FDA, "EUA amendment request for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use
in children 5 through 11 years of age" - https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/download
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* How to recover from the vaccine: https://vaxx.free2shine.net/recovering-from-the-vaccine/
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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