Knowing The Creator 101 - Episode Four - Natural Science of Creation

In this last episode, the Natural Science of the two-way motion picture light-wave universe is expanded upon, the origin of the Big Bang myth as well as further introspection and summary on that rarest of all human experiences, "illumination." Many mystics throughout time immemorial as well as countless near death experiences describe a highly similar theme/thread which weaves them together. Though the words may vary, the experience is a universally recognized one for those with eyes to see and ears to hear. As this is the last episode in this series, I thank all of you who have viewed it, shared it and hope it has inspired you to multiply your moment to moment connection to the Creator. Thank you!

Written - Produced - Directed Filmed - Edited - Scored by Matt Presti



http://mattpresti.com

http://philosophy.org

Dedicated to the uplifting of humanity in its troubled hour.

