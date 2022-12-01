China’s deserted megacity drone footage shows Chongquing streets empty after Covid outbreak

RT
Nov 30, 2022
Tuesday’s record number of new COVID infections in the megacity of Chongqing left thousands confined to their homes, and the city almost empty. Eerie Drone footage shows vacant streets and overpasses near the Guanyin Bridge, in the Jiangbei District, even though the city is yet to go into full lockdown.
