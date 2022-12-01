Create New Account
China’s deserted megacity drone footage shows Chongquing streets empty after Covid outbreak
High Hopes
Published 7 hours ago |
RT


Nov 30, 2022


Tuesday’s record number of new COVID infections in the megacity of Chongqing left thousands confined to their homes, and the city almost empty. Eerie Drone footage shows vacant streets and overpasses near the Guanyin Bridge, in the Jiangbei District, even though the city is yet to go into full lockdown.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1y3td0-chinas-deserted-megacity-drone-footage-shows-chongquing-streets-empty-after.html


