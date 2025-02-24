Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (24 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on units of one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade close to Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU lost up to 25 troops and four motor vehicles.

▫️ The Zapad Group's units improved the tactical situation and liberated Topoli (Kharkov region).

The Group inflicted fire damage on three mechanised brigades, one airborne brigade, one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and one territorial defence brigade near Kupyansk, Kamenka, Stepovaya Novoselovka, Lozovaya (Kharkov region) and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 200 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, and six field artillery guns, four of which were manufactured by NATO countries.

One Kvertus electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots were neutralised.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. The Group hit five mechanised brigades and one airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Seversk, Verkhnekamenskoye, Novomarkovo, Chasov Yar, Stupochki, Chervonoye, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 180 troops and two motor vehicles. A U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station and an ammunition depot were neutralised.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. The Group inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one assault brigade, one assault regiment of the AFU, and two National Guard brigades near Shcherbinovka, Zverevo, Sergeyevka, Shevchenko, Udachnoye, Uspenovka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 315 troops, two Kazak armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and three artillery guns.

▫️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. They hit units of one tank brigade, two mechanised brigades, one airborne brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and three territorial defence brigades near Konstantinopol, Komar, Skudnoye, Volnoye Pole, Burlatskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses amounted to more than 145 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns.

▫️ The Dnepr Group's units inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades and three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Kamenskoye, Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region), Stepnoye, Tokarevka, Ponyatovka, and Pridneprovskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles, and one ammunition depot.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have inflicted damage on infrastructure of military airfields, training areas for operators of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment areas of armed formations of Ukraine in 127 areas.

▫️ Air defence systems shot down two U.S.-made JDAM aerial bombs and 71 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 656 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 44,334 unmanned aerial vehicles, 596 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,720 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,521 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,992 field artillery guns and mortars, and 32,085 units of support military vehicles of the enemy have been neutralised.

