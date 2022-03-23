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Bunjinuu Reserve: Part 2 ( The Frog Ponds)
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10 views • March 23, 2022
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In this video we are going to tell you all about our wildlife reserve's frog ponds.
We are a Frog Conservation organisation in far North Queensland Australia.
We have been rescuing and rehabilitating frogs since 1998!
Our organisation and our founder have received 5 awards for this pioneering work.
Please visit our huge website at https://www.frogsafe.org.au
Presented by Frog Safe Founder: Deborah Pergolotti
We look forward to hearing your feedback on the video!
In this video we are going to tell you all about our wildlife reserve's frog ponds.
We are a Frog Conservation organisation in far North Queensland Australia.
We have been rescuing and rehabilitating frogs since 1998!
Our organisation and our founder have received 5 awards for this pioneering work.
Please visit our huge website at https://www.frogsafe.org.au
Presented by Frog Safe Founder: Deborah Pergolotti
We look forward to hearing your feedback on the video!
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