【 G -Times NEWS】Tang Ping Coin” Bears Future and Hope of NFSC Supporters

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https://gnews.org/articles/484025
Summary：“Tang Ping Coin” also called “lying-flat coin”, its Initial Public Offering (IPO) is a foregone conclusion, which is bearing the hope of the New Federal State of China (NFSC) supporters for the future. It’ll also Change people’s future consumption pattern. “Use-as-money” is its most powerful concept