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COVID-19 Vaccine Ingredients: Graphene, Stainless Steel and Parasites 🦠
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75 views • September 13, 2021
Dr. Robert Young, a microscopy expert holding two PhD’s, has examined the contents of the four publicly-available COVID-19 experimental gene therapy “vaccines”, and determined the vials to contain graphene oxide, deadly parasites and stainless steel, among other metals and contents. How much more proof of toxins in these vials do people need? When will these vaccine pushers go to jail for murder? Isn't this enough?
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/science-team-reveals-graphene-aluminum-lnp-capsids-peg-parasites-in-4-cov-vaccines
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
Introduction originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on August 30th 2021
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/microscopy-expert-vials-contain-graphene-oxide-parasites-stainless-steel/
Main event originally aired at http://banned.video (SPIRO) on September 11th 2021
https://banned.video/watch?id=613c95afa440f31cea2cd04c
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/science-team-reveals-graphene-aluminum-lnp-capsids-peg-parasites-in-4-cov-vaccines
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
Introduction originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on August 30th 2021
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/microscopy-expert-vials-contain-graphene-oxide-parasites-stainless-steel/
Main event originally aired at http://banned.video (SPIRO) on September 11th 2021
https://banned.video/watch?id=613c95afa440f31cea2cd04c
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