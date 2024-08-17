BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson 08/16 (0:54) Who Are Casey and Calley Means?
201 views • 8 months ago

Highly recommend. #WakeUp 

Calley & Casey Means: The Truth About Ozempic, the Pill, and How Big Pharma Keeps You Sick


Tucker Carlson  08/16

(0:54) Who Are Casey and Calley Means?

(10:16) Seed Oils and the Lies of the Food Pyramid

(22:20) Vaccines for Newborns

(34:41) Why Is the Medical Industry Ignoring This?

(44:38) The Spiritual Crisis

(52:23) Chemicals Linked to Cancer and Early Puberty

(1:00:13) Ozempic

(1:15:35) The Birth Control Pill

(1:30:12) The Rise of Dementia

(1:36:27) Why Obamacare Is Harmful and How to Fix the Medical Industry

(1:50:55) Infertility

(2:05:21) Michelle Obama’s Weaponization of Sugar in Schools

tuckerwho540carlson 08-16are caseyand calley means
