CTP (20260413 S3EAprSpecial3) BooksAuthorsWeekApril2026A Maria Jane Perfect Series BTSSP video

CTP (BOOKS/AUTHORS WEEK APR 2026 Mon) Spectrum Minds And Messy Focus (S3EAprSpecial3)

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We talk about spectrum thinking across ADHD, OCD, and autism, then move into how romance fiction can show neurodiversity with honesty and heart. Maria Jane shares the story behind Perfect Office Pact, where good intentions collide with privacy, consent, and complicated love.

• framing ADHD and OCD as spectrum-like experiences, including rumination and compulsive checking

• why we use “spectrum” language to avoid stereotypes and increase empathy

• how Maria Jane builds autistic representation into romance characters

• why relationships take work, including communication and acceptance of quirks

• the core conflict of Perfect Office Pact, including an HR privacy breach and crossed boundaries

• Mira’s morally gray pact and the ethics of leverage at work

• how the Perfect Romance series stays standalone while still interconnected

• perfectionism, recovery, and learning to accept being imperfectly human

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