French jiu-jitsu champion Sandra Badie (31) has died of Cardiac Arrest...

2023-05-19 21:25:05

Three titles of French champion in jiu-jitsu (martial art mixing judo, karate and aikido), three European medals, four world medals, one individual bronze and one team gold at the World Games (the equivalent of the Olympic Games for non-Olympic sports). This is the prize list that Sandra Badie had built during her career. The Béarnaise, from Livron (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), died on the night of Thursday to Friday, at the age of 31, following a cardiac arrest.

