Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'LUNATICS HAVE TAKEN OVER!' BY NEIL OLIVER
Tilt
Published 18 hours ago

‘Saying that the lunatics have taken over the asylum used to be joke. Now it’s our day-to-day reality!’

Neil Oliver discusses UK strikes in Yemen, the trouble maintaining Britain’s borders and the ongoing Post Office scandal.

