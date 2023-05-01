Martus for Truth: Praise Him Still

Even in this time when it seems that lies reign freely, praise the Lord, remembering this: the reason you know about all those lies and deceptions is that they are being exposed. There are still Truth seekers seeking Truth.
#PsalmOneHundredSix, #DeceptionsExposed, #SeekingTruth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.