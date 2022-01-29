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Lior Gantz -[JB] Has Been Setup To Fail, The Economy Will Come Down Around Him
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420 views • January 29, 2022
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Today’s Guest: Lior Gantz
2022 Full Economic Report: https://www.wealthresearchgroup.com/twenty-22/
Watch List: https://www.wealthresearchgroup.com/watchlist/
Special Report: https://www.wealthresearchgroup.com/special-reports/
Gold Playbook: https://www.wealthresearchgroup.com/goldplaybook/
Lior runs numerous successful businesses, and has traveled to over 30 countries in the past decade, he is an entrepreneur and investor. He is the founder of wealthresearchgroup.com. Lior begins the conversation talking about inflation and how the Fed will not be able to control it. The government will need to step in and help the economy but from their actions they are doing nothing. This is the plan for the great reset. The economic system will come down around [JB]
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
$50 OFF 4-WEEK KIT
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
Today’s Guest: Lior Gantz
2022 Full Economic Report: https://www.wealthresearchgroup.com/twenty-22/
Watch List: https://www.wealthresearchgroup.com/watchlist/
Special Report: https://www.wealthresearchgroup.com/special-reports/
Gold Playbook: https://www.wealthresearchgroup.com/goldplaybook/
Lior runs numerous successful businesses, and has traveled to over 30 countries in the past decade, he is an entrepreneur and investor. He is the founder of wealthresearchgroup.com. Lior begins the conversation talking about inflation and how the Fed will not be able to control it. The government will need to step in and help the economy but from their actions they are doing nothing. This is the plan for the great reset. The economic system will come down around [JB]
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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