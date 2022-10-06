Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pediatrician Michelle Perro speaks out against the COVID vaccines
213 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Steve Kirsch


October 5, 2022


Michelle Perro of the very few pediatricians who is not afraid to speak the truth about the COVID vaccines and her peers.


I originally planned this to last just 30 minutes, but we went on for 90 minutes covering a wide range of topics including censorship of doctors, clinical practice guidelines, why her peers are retiring, MIS-C rates in children, whether she has been able to red-pill anyone (she talked to 30 of her peers and redpilled 0), are GMO foods safe, how can doctors be looking the other way while we give our kids unsafe drugs, and more.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1msee8-pediatrician-michelle-perro-speaks-out-against-the-covid-vaccines.html


Keywords
healthcensorshipchildrendrugskidsvaccinemedicinesafetydoctorsred pilledpediatricianjabshotinoculationinjectiongmo foodscovidmis-csteve kirschmichelle perroclinical practice guidelinesdoctors retiring

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket