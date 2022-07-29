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Amazing Polly: FAUCI IGNORES WHO BOSS CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY (mirrored)
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511 views • July 29, 2022

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Amazing Polly at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9uWriZEC8BQ/

I bet people would be shocked to know that the current head of the World Health Organization was involved in multiple unprosecuted potential crimes against humanity. Support Polly Media! https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php


Corona Task Force Boss Dr. Fauci loves it though. Or maybe the mainstream media has failed so badly he doesn't even know.

Too many villains to count.


References:


VIDEO: WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Should Be Tried for Crimes Against Humanity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yD3o6_QGJI

From YT Channel John Martin’s video description:


Sources: 1. Tigrai Online, list of members of Tigray People’s Liberation Front 2. http://www.tigraionline.com/cctplf.html 3. Tedros’ WHO biography 4. https://www.who.int/dg/biography 5. The Amhara People’s Union case against Tedros Adhanom and alleged crimes 6. https://ecadforum.com/wp-content/uplo... 7. Quartz article on ethnic clashes in Ethiopia 8. https://qz.com/africa/1411519/ethiopi... 9. Tedros born in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia 10. https://web.archive.org/web/201310121... 11. TPLF named the Amhara as the number 1 enemy 12. https://www.zehabesha.com/tplf-manife... 13. TPLF 1968 manifesto 16. Ethiopian government denies aid as part of political repression campaign. 17. https://www.hrw.org/news/2010/10/19/e... 18. Tedros Adhanom’s Blog post arguing against Human Rights Watch’s allegations. 19. Human Rights Watch Response to Tedros 20. https://www.hrw.org/news/2016/11/04/o... 23. Human Rights Watch Video Report on Oromia Massacre. 24. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2k8XE... 25. World Bank 2006 report on corruption in Ethiopia, Health Sector chapter 2 26. https://issuu.com/world.bank.publicat... 27. Overview of corruption in Ethiopia 28. https://www.u4.no/publications/overvi... 29. Government seizes land and relocates 15000 people 30. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201... 31. Washington Post report on covering up of cholera epidemic 32. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/w... front-tplf 35. TPLF terrorist incidents 36. https://www.start.umd.edu/gtd/search/... 37. ..


Keywords
vaccinewhobill gatesgatesmhrafaucinhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirustedrosindemnitymrna
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