BREAKING: Errant Stinger Missile Determined to be Cause of Catastrophic East Palestine, Ohio Train Derailment

We interrupt this program for an Emergency News Alert related to the catastrophic train derailment and subsequent release of deadly toxins that occurred on and after the evening of February 3, 2023, over the skies above Loudonville, Ohio, points north to Canada, and eastward to East Palestine, Ohio, where an ill-fated cargo train finally derailed spilling its deadly, and in some cases secret military and medical cargo, which was being transported within its black-ops cargo containers.

What appears to have been just a tragic and not too uncommon simple train derailment was actually either a deliberate act of sabotage, or in the view of this commentator, after weeks of research and investigation, was the result of one of the most incompetent acts that a military aviator could engage in over their own controlled territories combined with some extremely bad luck and even worst timing.

From this author’s viewpoint the following comedy of errors, both manmade and cosmic are what led to the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment of February 3, 2023, and the subsequent accidental release of deadly toxins that were duly listed in the train’s cargo manifest, as well as certain classified military inventory that was stowed away in certain unlisted bulk cargo containers.

However, this Emergency News Alert will leave it up to you in the audience to make of it what you will about the fact that one of the destroyed rail cars in the long line of over 100 bulk and storage containers was a seemingly out of place because it contained nothing but medical grade cotton balls!

The storyline begins in the skies between Lansing and Ann Arbor, Michigan, on February 3, 2023, at approximately 17:16:17 Eastern Standard Time