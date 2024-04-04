Create New Account
Del Bigtree: Shocking Consistencies in the Newly Released CDC V-Safe ‘Free-Text Field’ Data
(March 28, 2024) The Highwire: In the latest release of COVID-19 vaccine injury data gleaned from the 'free-text field entries' within the V-safe reporting app, Del highlights striking patterns consistent with the initial batch. These findings, drawn from tens of thousands of entries, reveal alarming consistencies between the first and second sets of data, underscored by a particularly grave outcome. Download and view the entries yourself at www.icandecide.org/vsafe


The Highwire: https://thehighwire.com/


Source: https://rumble.com/v4mb172-shocking-consistencies-in-new-free-text-field-data.html


healthcurrent eventscorruptioncdcvaccinegovernmentdel bigtreecrimes against humanitysafetydeathsmandatesicanthe highwiredatainjuriescovidv-safeaaron siri

