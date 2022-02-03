Robo-waiters Drafted at Beijing Olympic Dinning Hall

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As Beijing attempts to limit the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the Winter Olympics, our automaton friends have been drafted in to fill a variety of different roles.
Robots were already being used to transport Winter Olympic goods throughout Beijing, but now the city’s Olympic dining hall has keen kitted-out with machine food servers.
The robo-waiters have been implemented to allow athletes to receive their food without having to come into contact with another human (or potential COVID super spreader).
A glimpse into the future, perhaps.
#news #BeijingOlympics #robots