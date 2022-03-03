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CONFIRMED Vaxx Hack and Damage to Human DNA
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959 views • March 03, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr.Jane takes a deep dive into claims of hacking the software of life as evidence comes in that the bioweapon shots are changing God-given DNA and in the second segment Dr. Jane walks you through the Pharmacovigilance function of these companies and how they are skirting their responsibilities for safety monitoring of their poisons, and in the last segment the data dump is flowing in; Dr. Jane reviews the expose on DARPA, Peter Daszak, Fauci’s funded Gain of Function escapades and the dangerous organization, EcoAlliance, that is and has been conducting the evil with the Wuhan Lab. The Defuse Project exposed – Dangerous GOF in the words and paper trail of the criminals themselves.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw9zlv-confirmed-vaxx-hack-and-damage-to-human-dna.html
On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr.Jane takes a deep dive into claims of hacking the software of life as evidence comes in that the bioweapon shots are changing God-given DNA and in the second segment Dr. Jane walks you through the Pharmacovigilance function of these companies and how they are skirting their responsibilities for safety monitoring of their poisons, and in the last segment the data dump is flowing in; Dr. Jane reviews the expose on DARPA, Peter Daszak, Fauci’s funded Gain of Function escapades and the dangerous organization, EcoAlliance, that is and has been conducting the evil with the Wuhan Lab. The Defuse Project exposed – Dangerous GOF in the words and paper trail of the criminals themselves.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw9zlv-confirmed-vaxx-hack-and-damage-to-human-dna.html
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