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INCREDIBLE! Dr. Takes Over Mic At School Board Meeting And Stuns Entire Room
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80 views • August 10, 2021
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YouTube title: mt vernon school board meeting
YouTube channel: dawayne duval
news story credit: PopulistPress.com
news story title: INCREDIBLE! Dr. Takes Over Mic At School Board Meeting And Stuns Entire Room
Fight censorship. Please share this content with others and repost (with these credits) on as many platforms as you can. Remember that free speech is a fundamental human right.
YouTube title: mt vernon school board meeting
YouTube channel: dawayne duval
news story credit: PopulistPress.com
news story title: INCREDIBLE! Dr. Takes Over Mic At School Board Meeting And Stuns Entire Room
Fight censorship. Please share this content with others and repost (with these credits) on as many platforms as you can. Remember that free speech is a fundamental human right.
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