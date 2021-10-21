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G. Edward Griffin Father of The Red Pill Movement: Legend
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109 views • October 21, 2021
Watch now or join us TONIGHT Oct, 21, 2021 at 7pm ET for a live premier showing of this interview (links on our website). G. Edward Griffin. The man, the teacher, the legend- joined Michelle and I in an interview this week; an interview that has been on the top of our list for many years. Some of you may know him as the "hell-hound of the Federal Reserve" through his best selling book The Creature From Jekyll Island or the cascading amount of spell bounding documentaries that have been produced as a result of his work throughout the years. That’s certainly how we came to know and love the man I am officially crowning The Father of the Red Pill Movement.
Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/g-edward-griffin-father-of-the-red-pill-movement-legend/
Music at Intro is by Patriot J Creature From Jekyll Island, link to purchase album!
https://soundcloud.com/patriot-j/creature-from-jekyll-island
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Keywords
fiat currencyfederal reserveeconomic collapsered pillredpillgold and silverg edward griffinsound moneyred pill expocovidplandemicfake money
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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