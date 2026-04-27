Lightning vs. Canadiens | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 3 | April 24, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montréal Canadiens on April 24, 2026, where Brandon Hagel tallied his 4th goal of the series and Lane Hutson found the twine for the Canadiens.
00:00 1st Period
03:54 2nd Period
08:44 3rd Period
10:07 Overtime