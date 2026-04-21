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💥A 10,000 kW electrical transformer containing approximately 30 tons of oil exploded at the West District Heating Plant (CET) in Bucharest, capital of Romania..
Last year in October, several energy incidents happened across Romania and Hungary.
A few weeks ago, an explosive was reportedly found near BalkanStream, the Serbian extension of the TurkStream pipeline.