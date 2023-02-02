Judicial Watch SUES on Biden Censorship!

READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/jw-sues-hhs/
Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for communications and records of the Surgeon General’s Communications Director’s contact with social media companies regarding COVID-19 vaccines (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services(No. 1:23-cv-00113)).
