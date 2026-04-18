💥🇺🇦 Operators of the 14th Guards Special Forces Brigade of the "Vostok" battlegroup destroyed a Ukrainian pickup truck on the Zaporozhye front.

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Two Majors #Report on the morning of April 18, 2026

▪️ At night in the Leningrad region there were 27 enemy UAVs. In the area of the port of Vysotsk, there is a fire, which is currently being extinguished. In Sevastopol, a tank in the area of the Mikhailovskoe microdistrict is on fire. In the Krasnodar Kray, there was a fire at an oil depot in Tikhoretsk. More than a dozen UAVs were destroyed in the Rostov region. Several unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over Voronezh, and damage was recorded in a building under construction. The enemy is spreading footage of a fire at an oil refinery in Novokuybyshevsk, Samara region.

▪️ "Geranis" were operating in the area of the Belyara settlement in the Odessa region, Kharkov, Sumy region and Zaporozhye.

▪️ On the Sumy direction the Army Group"North" is fighting in the Shostka, Sumy, Krasnopolsky districts. The enemy is building anti-drone corridors on the main logistics routes from Kharkov to Liptsy and Chuguev in the rear.

▪️ The AFU continues to attack Belgorod. A 10-year-old child was injured. In Shebekino, a commercial object was attacked by a drone, and a woman was injured. In the same city, a truck driver was injured. In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, a man was seriously injured during an attack by an FPV drone. In the village of Yasnye Zori in the Belgorod region, a drone hit a motorcycle, killing the driver. In the Korochansky district, in the village of Melikhovo, a woman was injured by an enemy drone. There is a constant battle against swarms of enemy UAVs in the skies.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction in the Volchansk sector, assault units of the 69th Guards Motor Rifle Division of the 6th Army and the 71st Guards Motor Rifle Division of the 14th Army Corps of the "North" conducted fierce battles, driving out the nationalists from the village of Zybino of the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade. The enemy transferred assault units of the 214th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade "OPFOR" from the rear to this section of the front. Our forces are constantly striking the enemy's rear, using TOSes.

▪️ In the south of the Kupyansk direction, the presence of our forward small infantry groups near Novoosynove, close to Kovsharovka, is noted.

▪️ In Konstantynovka, fighting is ongoing in the city's industrial zone, near the zinc plant. To support the advance of our troops in the southwest, the Russian Aerospace Forces are using FAB-3000 bombs. The enemy is counterattacking.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Ray-Aleksandrovka, covering the approaches to it from the flanks. There are heavy battles going on.

▪️ On the Dobropollsk direction, battles are going on north of Grishyno. The enemy still retains forces for counterattacks, and the network reports about a thwarted advance of the AFU in the area of the highway to Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk).

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Army Group"East" continues to expand the zone of control northwest of the settlement of Alexandrovgrad in the direction of the settlement of Lesnoye. South of the line Velikomikhailovka - Pokrovsk, the enemy continues attempts to infiltrate into the depth of our troops' defenses, and infantry groups are being destroyed by UAV crews. There is a constant re-verification of the terrain.

▪️ In the Kherson region - daily attacks on many peaceful villages. In Veliki Kopany, a drone strike on a residential area resulted in a woman being injured. It's significant that the enemy is already hitting Skadovsk, which is 65 km ❗️from the Dneper bank.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)