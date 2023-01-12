⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, January 12, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (12 January 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, Russian forces launched strikes with artillery and Army Aviation at the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kislovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◻️ 5 hostile sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated near Kislovka, Olshana, Tabayevka, Krakhmalnoye, and Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region).





◻️ The enemy has lost over 30 personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, complex fire attacks launched by Russian units at the AFU have resulted in the elimination of over 100 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles near Stelmakhovka, Novolyubovka, Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Serebryanka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In Donetsk direction, Russian forces continued successful offensive.





◻️ Air and artillery strikes have resulted in the irretrievable losses of up to 70 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 4 motor vehicles.





💥 In South Donetsk direction, complex fire strikes launched at AFU units have resulted in the elimination of up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles near Novomikhaylovka, Prechistovka, and Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 2 AFU ordnance depots near Zaporozhye and Novoivanovka (Zaporozhye region), as well as 76 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 123 areas.





💥 Couterbattery warfare operation resulted in destruction of:





▪️ 3 Ukrainian fighting vehicles equipped with Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) near Kupyansk, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), and Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic);





▪️ 2 U.S.-manufactured M-777 and M109 Paladin artillery systems near Lozovoye and Peschanoye (Donetsk People's Republic);





▪️ 2 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers near Burlatskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).





◻️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Lozovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Nikanorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence facilities have destroyed 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Starobelsk, Chervonopopovka, Sofiyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as three rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha MLRS near Molochansk and Chistopolye (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 372 airplanes and 200 helicopters, 2,873 unmanned aerial vehicles, 400 air defence missile systems, 7,486 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 979 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,813 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,019 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.