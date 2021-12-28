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Mathematician: COVID-19 Vaccine FRAUD Statistics
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33 views • December 28, 2021
Ever wondered how they manipulate statistics to make the absolutely worthless and super dangerous COVID-19 vaccines seem totally awesome? Find out in this video with British Mathematician & Professor of Risk Management, Norman Fenton. He walks us through UK data on the incredible peak of excess deaths that occurred in the U.K. at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Mirror: https://thehighwire.com/videos/mathematician-uncovers-disturbing-mortality-data
Mirror: https://thehighwire.com/videos/mathematician-uncovers-disturbing-mortality-data
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