BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GEORGE GORDON, Sworn In For The State, 164th To Testify
Justicejournalist
Justicejournalist
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 1 day ago

GEORGE GORDON, sworn for the State in rebuttal.

I am a practicing lawyer. I was at the police station part of the time when Minola Mc Knight was making her statement. I was outside of the door most of the time. I went down there with habeas corpus proceedings to have her sign the affidavit and when I got there the detectives informed me that she was in the room, and I sat down and waited outside for her two hours, and people went in and out of the door, and after I had waited there I saw the stenographer of the Recorder's court going into the room and I decided I had better make a demand to go into the room, which I did, and I was then allowed to go into the room and I found Mr. February reading over to her some stenographic statement he had taken. There were two other men from Beck & Gregg Hardware store and Pat Campbell and Mr. Starnes and Albert Mc Knight. After that was read Mr. February went out to write it off on the typewriter and while he was out Mr. Starnes said, "Now this must be kept very quiet and nobody be told anything about this." I thought it was agreed that we would say nothing about it. I was surprised when I saw it in the newspapers two or three days afterwards. I said to Starnes: "There is no reason why you should hold this woman, you should let her go." He said he would do nothing without consulting Mr. Dorsey and he suggested that I had better go to Mr. Dorsey's office. I went to his office and he called up Mr. Starnes and then I went back to the police station and told Starnes to call Mr. Dorsey and I presume that Mr. Dorsey told him to let her go. Anyway he said she could go. You (Mr. Dorsey) said you would let her go also. That morning you had said you would not unless I took out a habeas corpus. In the morning after Chief Beavers told me he would not let her go on bond and unless you (Mr. Dorsey) would let her go, I went to your office and told you that she was being held illegally and you admitted it to me and I said we would give bond in any sum that you might ask. You said you would not let her go because you would get in bad with the detectives, and you advised me to take out a habeas corpus, which I did. The detectives said they couldn't let her go without your consent. You said you didn't have anything to do with locking her up.

As to whether Minola Mc Knight did not sign this paper freely and voluntarily (State's Exhibit J), it was signed in my absence while I was at the police station. When I came back this paper was lying on the table signed. That paper is substantially the notes that Mr. February read over to her. As they read it over to her, she said it was about that way. Yes, you agreed with me that you had no right to lock her up. I don't know that you said you didn't do it. I don't remember that we discussed that. You told me that you would not direct her to be let loose, because you would get in bad with the detectives. I had told you that the detectives told me they would not release her unless you said so. I took out a habeas corpus immediately afterwards and went down there to get her released, and she was released.

CROSS EXAMINATION.

I heard that they had had her in Mr. Dorsey's office and she went away screaming and was locked up. I knew that Mr. Dorsey was letting this be done. She was locked in a cell at the police station when I saw her. They admitted that they did not have any warrant for her arrest. Beavers said he would not let her out on bond unless Mr. Dorsey said so. He said the charge against her was suspicion. They put her in a cell and kept her until four o'clock the next day before they let her go. When I went down to see her in the cell, she was crying and going on and almost hysterical. When I asked Mr. Dorsey to let her go out on bond, he said he wouldn't do it because he would get in bad with the detectives, but that if I would let her stay down there with Starnes and Campbell for a day, he would let her loose without any bond, and I said I wouldn't do it. I said that I considered it a very reprehensible thing to lock up somebody because they knew something, and he said, "Well, it is sometimes necessary to get information," and I said, "Certainly our liberty is more necessary than any information, and I consider it a trampling on our Anglo-Saxon liberties." They did not tell me that they already had a statement that she had made, and which she declared to be the truth.

Keywords
murdermary phaganleo frank trials case
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump threatens tariff hike if India continues to buy Russian oil

Trump threatens tariff hike if India continues to buy Russian oil

Laura Harris
Newborns could be handed digital IDs in major expansion of U.K. government scheme

Newborns could be handed digital IDs in major expansion of U.K. government scheme

Laura Harris
UK implements junk food ad ban while food industry finds ways around new rules

UK implements junk food ad ban while food industry finds ways around new rules

Cassie B.
Israeli officials warn Iran after U.S. operation in Venezuela

Israeli officials warn Iran after U.S. operation in Venezuela

Belle Carter
China&#8217;s social media erupts over Taiwan after Trump&#8217;s Venezuela move

China’s social media erupts over Taiwan after Trump’s Venezuela move

Belle Carter
The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy