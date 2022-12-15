Jeffrey Dahmer last interview before his murder about Evolution and his new faith in Creation and Christ

Mass murderer Jeffrey Dahmer speaks in his last interviews about how his thinking and actions were formed by God-less evolution and how Creation Science by the Institute for Creation Research (ICR) and Kent Hovind (CSE) changed it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.